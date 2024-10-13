Millennium Management LLC Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 667.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,950 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Casella Waste Systems worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,385,000 after purchasing an additional 57,540 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,386,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,055,000 after purchasing an additional 101,995 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,680,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,725,000 after purchasing an additional 51,516 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,020,000 after buying an additional 90,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 983,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,078,000 after buying an additional 148,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

CWST opened at $101.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.09, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.89. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $109.08.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

