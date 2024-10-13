Millennium Management LLC Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,671 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 123,266 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 23.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2,642.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 355.6% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

GSL stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $875.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.19. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 46.90%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 16.95%.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

