Millennium Management LLC Increases Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,832 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of AutoNation worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 90.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 79.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AN opened at $165.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.54. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.81 and a 12-month high of $197.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 53,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total transaction of $10,361,568.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,825,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,108,361.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 53,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total value of $10,361,568.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,825,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,108,361.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.06, for a total value of $91,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,825,338 shares in the company, valued at $696,441,036.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,256 shares of company stock valued at $35,262,954 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.75.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

