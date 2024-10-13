Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471,155 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRNY. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 715,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 15,423 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 184,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 96,628 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 148,057 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 1,798.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRNY opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $434.95 million, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Kearny Financial had a negative net margin of 26.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $39.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Kearny Financial from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kearny Financial

In other news, EVP Thomas Demedici sold 6,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $37,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,684. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

