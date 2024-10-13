Millennium Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 459,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 400,358 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Teekay were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 293,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 358,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 74,461 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Teekay by 885.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 4,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,026,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,114,000 after buying an additional 649,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 2nd quarter valued at $655,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Teekay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Teekay Stock Performance

TK stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. Teekay Co. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.42. The firm has a market cap of $842.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $326.14 million for the quarter.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

