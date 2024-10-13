Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506,547 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,620,000. Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $112,749,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,110,000 after acquiring an additional 328,719 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 705,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 77,253 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 330,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 81,222 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $549.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 450.03%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OWL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer raised Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

