Millennium Management LLC Makes New $4.30 Million Investment in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.23% of Standex International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Standex International alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at $52,565,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,647,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Standex International by 292.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at about $691,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $175.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $130.04 and a 1-year high of $191.18. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $180.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Standex International

About Standex International

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.