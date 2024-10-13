Millennium Management LLC Purchases 33,626 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 108.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,626 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of PC Connection worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PC Connection by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,258,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,781,000 after purchasing an additional 240,312 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PC Connection by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,625,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in PC Connection by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,884,000 after buying an additional 62,398 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in PC Connection by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 86,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PC Connection news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 15,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $1,079,157.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,691 shares in the company, valued at $19,488,354.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PC Connection Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $73.69 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.63 and a 12-month high of $77.19. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.67 and a 200 day moving average of $67.55.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $736.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. PC Connection’s payout ratio is 12.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

