Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 73,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,000.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

WPC stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $67.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average is $57.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. P. Carey

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.