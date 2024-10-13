Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,385,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195,830 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of New Gold worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in New Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in New Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in New Gold by 23.3% in the second quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in New Gold in the second quarter worth $87,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.30. New Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.

New Gold ( NYSE:NGD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NGD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.74.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

