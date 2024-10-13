Millennium Management LLC Sells 2,612,250 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) by 68.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203,796 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,612,250 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Endeavour Silver worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. MCIA Inc bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.
Endeavour Silver Stock Performance
Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -218.00 and a beta of 1.71. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $5.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on EXK. CIBC upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.06.
Endeavour Silver Profile
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
