Millennium Management LLC Sells 301,798 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 67.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 301,798 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of JOYY worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in JOYY by 22,728.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JOYY in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in JOYY by 967.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of JOYY by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $36.53 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.23.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.27. JOYY had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $565.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

YY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on JOYY from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

