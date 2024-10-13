Millennium Management LLC Sells 3,624 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 402,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,629,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,488,000 after purchasing an additional 167,779 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,259,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.01 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.52.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $426.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.94 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

