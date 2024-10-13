Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.29, but opened at $11.79. Mobileye Global shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 676,807 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MBLY shares. Barclays cut their price target on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Mobileye Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.85.

Mobileye Global Stock Up 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Mobileye Global’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mobileye Global

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 631,963 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at $67,362,401.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,360.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 35.6% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 135,967 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 258.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after buying an additional 242,640 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc boosted its stake in Mobileye Global by 8.9% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,350,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,826,000 after buying an additional 110,032 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth about $7,168,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

