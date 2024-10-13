Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 11.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOH. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $330.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.96 and a 52-week high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,583.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,583.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

