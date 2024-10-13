Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 95.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,712,000 after acquiring an additional 148,771 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 311.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,319,000 after purchasing an additional 141,277 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,947.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,826,000 after purchasing an additional 136,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,464,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,446,624,000 after purchasing an additional 90,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,251,000 after buying an additional 85,676 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,714 shares in the company, valued at $28,228,300. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $566,667.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,955,513.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,228,300. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,535 shares of company stock valued at $51,396,728. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $938.47 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $959.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 111.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $891.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $800.38.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $994.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $959.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.