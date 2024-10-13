Morgan Stanley Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $510.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $520.00 to $510.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DPZ. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $612.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.55.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $429.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $421.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.47. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $332.13 and a one year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 25.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

