Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 204,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth $292,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at $238,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

MLI opened at $72.84 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $74.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average of $62.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $997.75 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.19%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 16.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $537,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,257.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $3,496,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,214,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,904,625.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $537,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,257.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,770. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

