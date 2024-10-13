Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) CEO Sells $343,950.00 in Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $343,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,067,327.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Myriad Genetics Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.91.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MYGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.91.

Institutional Trading of Myriad Genetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 17.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the third quarter valued at $229,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 34.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 12.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

