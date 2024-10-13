National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 21.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 11.2% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 12,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emprise Bank bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NFG opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $61.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.62 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.71%.

In other news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $103,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,496.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

