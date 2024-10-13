National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,466 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth $59,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NSA. Citigroup lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.98. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.28%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

