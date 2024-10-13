nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 92.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in nCino were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,275,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,129,000 after acquiring an additional 45,769 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,885,000. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in nCino by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other nCino news, Director Jeff Horing sold 921,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $30,874,069.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,552,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,011,229. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 16,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $558,963.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,381,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,755,669.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 921,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $30,874,069.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,552,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,011,229. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,290,312 shares of company stock worth $75,977,898. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -127.81, a P/E/G ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.59.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCNO. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.18.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

