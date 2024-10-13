Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 687,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 161,313 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,992,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 332,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $7.60 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -43.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.91.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

