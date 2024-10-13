NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,529 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in NIKE were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $82.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

