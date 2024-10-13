Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 4,411 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 1,221.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 73.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 108,941 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,382,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $572,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 16.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,460,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 209,374 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 199.2% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMD opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $10.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.0845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

