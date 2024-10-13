Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys New Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BROS. Creative Planning grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 5.2% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BROS. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 466,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,938,496. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,287,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at $14,764,404.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 466,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,938,496. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,128,885 shares of company stock valued at $36,124,009 over the last 90 days. 46.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

