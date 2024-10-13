Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys New Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BROS. Creative Planning grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 5.2% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.
Dutch Bros Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on BROS. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros
In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 466,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,938,496. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,287,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at $14,764,404.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 466,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,938,496. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,128,885 shares of company stock valued at $36,124,009 over the last 90 days. 46.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Dutch Bros Profile
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
