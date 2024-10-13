Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.30.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $23.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

