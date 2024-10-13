Npeh, Llc Sells 122,591 Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 122,591 shares of NET Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $852,007.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 837,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,534.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Npeh, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 11th, Npeh, Llc sold 120,500 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $833,860.00.
- On Monday, September 16th, Npeh, Llc sold 36,752 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $259,101.60.
- On Friday, September 13th, Npeh, Llc sold 1,340 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $9,728.40.
- On Wednesday, September 11th, Npeh, Llc sold 21,155 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $154,008.40.
- On Monday, September 9th, Npeh, Llc sold 60,022 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $456,167.20.
- On Friday, September 6th, Npeh, Llc sold 66,825 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $526,581.00.
- On Wednesday, September 4th, Npeh, Llc sold 83,325 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $674,932.50.
NYSE NPWR opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. NET Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $14.98.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPWR. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in NET Power in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in NET Power in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NET Power in the second quarter worth about $136,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in NET Power during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NET Power by 13.4% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
