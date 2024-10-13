NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 428.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 77,407 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 3.6% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,094,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,356,270 shares of company stock worth $391,787,127 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $134.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.54 and its 200-day moving average is $110.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.46.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

