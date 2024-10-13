NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10,351.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,115 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,870 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 5.2% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Melius Research lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.46.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.0 %

NVDA opened at $134.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.88%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $14,300,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,654,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,315,754.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,356,270 shares of company stock valued at $391,787,127 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.