Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,707,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,687,000 after purchasing an additional 532,318 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,661,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,707,000 after acquiring an additional 277,462 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $92,433,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 53.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,450,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,398,000 after acquiring an additional 503,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $67,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $54.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.57. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.28.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

