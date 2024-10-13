Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,507,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,553 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Oportun Financial were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 97,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 813,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 82,146 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OPRT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, August 12th. Singular Research upgraded Oportun Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

OPRT opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. Oportun Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $92.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.12 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a negative net margin of 11.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

