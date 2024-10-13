Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $5.75 to $6.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Orla Mining traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 72819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orla Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 536.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 27,315 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.89.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.57 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

