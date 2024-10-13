Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 675.7% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 125.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $104.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $105.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.40.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.58%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.71.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

