Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,944 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 132,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 477,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 9.3% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,000,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.75. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PARA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

