Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 312.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,162,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,072,000 after buying an additional 880,870 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 871.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 406,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,578,000 after buying an additional 365,042 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 717,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,533,000 after buying an additional 270,316 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,734,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,505,000.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

CGDG opened at $30.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $357.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $31.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.12.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

