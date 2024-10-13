Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 163 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.6% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.6% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.9% in the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $133.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.06. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $79.94 and a fifty-two week high of $137.40.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.67). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $565.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 114.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

