Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $54.05 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $55.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

