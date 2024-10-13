Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys New Position in iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF (BATS:HYMU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF (BATS:HYMU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.38% of iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYMU. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,944,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,520,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,158,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 85,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 77,128 shares during the last quarter.

iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0832 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Custom Blend index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to primarily high-yield US municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. HYMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

