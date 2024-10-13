Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $92.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $102.18.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 14.59%.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In related news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $2,388,448.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,206.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

