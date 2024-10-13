Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.32% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAAR. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $17,581,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 180.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 323,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after buying an additional 207,860 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,204,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $756,000. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $713,000.

NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $27.97 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $29.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

