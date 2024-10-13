Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,117,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,093,000 after purchasing an additional 355,092 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 22.3% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ BSY opened at $50.65 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $330.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $4,500,354.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,598,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,471,566.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $4,500,354.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,598,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,471,566.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 34,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $1,692,321.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,213,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,754,805.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,032 shares of company stock valued at $8,702,676 over the last ninety days. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

