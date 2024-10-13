Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Hess by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess stock opened at $139.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.54 and a 200 day moving average of $145.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.15. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $123.79 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Hess from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.92.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

