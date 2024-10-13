Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 78.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.67.

ONTO stock opened at $217.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 77.51, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.66. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $108.98 and a one year high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.43 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total value of $264,231.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,202. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

