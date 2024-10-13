Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $354,000 Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 871 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in TopBuild by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,974,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,072,000 after buying an additional 23,906 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $636,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 18.9% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $386.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.77. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $217.08 and a 1-year high of $495.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $387.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.67.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

