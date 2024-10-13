Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $394,000 Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $429.67 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.13 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.55.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

