Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IR. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,166,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919,775 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $440,401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,977,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,316,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $55,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR opened at $100.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.84 and a 200-day moving average of $92.96. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $101.41.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at $344,571.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $685,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,559 shares in the company, valued at $599,623.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at $344,571.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,510 shares of company stock worth $7,108,005. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

