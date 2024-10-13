Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $419,000 Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GMED. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 254.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 15.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMED. Truist Financial upped their price target on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

Globus Medical stock opened at $70.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $74.21.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $629.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.33 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,055,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,318.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

