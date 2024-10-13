Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $437,000 Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 673.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 635,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,481,000 after purchasing an additional 553,337 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,466,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,063.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after buying an additional 161,820 shares during the period. TPG GP A LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 899,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,017,000 after buying an additional 133,607 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,195,000 after buying an additional 94,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN opened at $172.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $165.14 and a one year high of $236.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.29.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.84 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.35) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.26%.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $1,635,910.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,284,216.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,559.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,547.83. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $1,635,910.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,284,216.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.22.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

