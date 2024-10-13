Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 15,808 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $3,773,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $1,608,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 244.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 125.3% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,690,155 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after buying an additional 939,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 5,499 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $99,476.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,787.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFS opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.39). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

